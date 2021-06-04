You can get a month of service free with Lucky Mobile’s flash sale

Bell’s flanker brand Lucky Mobile is running a flash sale offering one month of free service.
The promotion is active only for today and is available online and in-store at select retailers.
Lucky Mobile’s website reads, “Sign up for a cheap phone plan today and get 1 one month of free service.1 Plus, get 50 percent off your SIM Card when you buy it online.”
The one month of free service will be applied as a credit to your account during the second month of service.
To be eligible for the promotion, SIM cards purchased online must be activated by July 2nd, 2021. To find the offer online, click here. The deal is also available in-store.
Additionally, Lucky Mobile’s ‘Refer-a-Friend’ bonus has increased to $40 from $25. You can read more about it here.
Source: Lucky Mobile
