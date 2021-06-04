PREVIOUS
Deals

You can get a month of service free with Lucky Mobile’s flash sale

The one month of free service will be applied as a credit to your account during the second month of service

Jun 4, 2021

4:01 PM EDT

0 comments

Bell’s flanker brand Lucky Mobile is running a flash sale offering one month of free service.

The promotion is active only for today and is available online and in-store at select retailers.

Lucky Mobile’s website reads, “Sign up for a cheap phone plan today and get 1 one month of free service.1 Plus, get 50 percent off your SIM Card when you buy it online.”

The one month of free service will be applied as a credit to your account during the second month of service.

To be eligible for the promotion, SIM cards purchased online must be activated by July 2nd, 2021. To find the offer online, click here. The deal is also available in-store.

Additionally, Lucky Mobile’s ‘Refer-a-Friend’ bonus has increased to $40 from $25. You can read more about it here.

Source: Lucky Mobile

Related Articles

Deals

May 23, 2021

9:37 AM EDT

Lucky Mobile offering one month free with new activations

Deals

Jun 2, 2021

7:05 PM EDT

Lucky Mobile ‘Refer-a-Friend’ bonus increased to $40 from $25

Deals

May 30, 2021

2:49 PM EDT

Lucky Mobile and Chatr offering 2GB of bonus data per month for three months

News

Jun 1, 2021

12:12 PM EDT

Telus investing $25 million to enhance connectivity in Leduc, Alberta

Comments