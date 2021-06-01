Telus investing $25 million to enhance connectivity in Leduc, Alberta

Telus is investing $25 million to connect homes and businesses in Leduc, Alberta to its fibre optic network.
The Vancouver-based national carrier notes that this latest investment is part of Telus’ $14.5 billion commitment to the province over the next three years.
Telus says its PureFibre network will connect residents and businesses directly to gigabit internet speeds while also expanding cellular coverage throughout the region. This latest investment aims to bring connectivity to 90 percent of households in the region.
“Telus is very proud to be making this generational investment in Leduc, providing the technology to bridge geographic and socio-economic divides and connect citizens to the people, resources and information that make their lives better, particularly as we continue to navigate the global pandemic,” said Telus CEO Darren Entwistle in a statement.
“We look forward to connecting our fellow Albertans in Leduc to Telus PureFibre and supporting the community as it attracts new industries and innovators, supporting the jobs of today and those that have yet to be imagined.”
The carrier says its PureFibre network provides users with fast upload and download internet speeds to allow for video conferencing, working or learning remotely, gaming and smart home security.
Source: Telus
Comments