Dell Canada offering Summer Sale with discounts on laptops, desktops, accessories and more

Dell Canada is currently offering a ‘Summer Sale Event; with various gaming laptops, desktops, accessories and more on sale with free shipping.
Check out some of the deals below:
Gaming laptops
- Dell G5 15 Gaming Laptop: Now $1,049.99, was $1,448.99
- Alienware m15 R3 Gaming Laptop: Now $1,949.99, was $2,799.99
- Alienware Area-51m R2 Gaming Laptop: Now $3,599.99, was $4,849.99
- New Alienware M17 R4 Gaming Laptop: Now $3,099.99, was $3,499.99
- Dell G3 15 Gaming Laptop: Now $1,349.99, was $1,898.99
Browse all gaming laptops on sale here.
Work from home laptops
- Chromebook 11 Laptop: Now $299.99, was $439.70
- Chromebook 11 2-in-1 Laptop: Now $449.99, was $660.29
- Inspiron 15 3000 Laptop: Now $449.99, was $538.99
- XPS 13 Laptop: Now $1,149.99, was $1,249.99
- XPS 13 2-in-1 Laptop: Now $1,849.99, was $1,949.99
Browse all work from home laptops on sale here.
Desktop deals
- Inspiron 24 5000 Black All-In-One with Bipod Stand: Now $649.99, was $838.99
- Dell G5 Gaming Desktop: Now $1,499.99, was $2,338.99
- XPS Desktop: Now $1,299.99, was $1,849.99
- Inspiron Desktop: Now $499.99, was $888.99
- XPS Special Edition Desktop: Now $999.99, was $1,649.99
All desktops on sale can be found here.
Monitor deals
- Dell 27 Curved Gaming Monitor – S2721HGF: Now $249.99, was $405.70
- New Alienware 27 Gaming Monitor – AW2720HF: Now $499.99, was $709.74
- Dell 27 4K UHD Monitor – S2721Q: Now $389.99, was $589.99
- Alienware 34 Curved Gaming Monitor – AW3420DW: Now $1,199.99, was $1,839.99
- Dell UltraSharp 43 4K USB-C Monitor: U4320Q: Now $1,039.99, was $1,469.19
Browse all monitors on sale here.
Audio
- Bose SoundSport wireless headphones – Black: Now $99, was $149
- Sony WH-XB900N – headphones with mic: Now $249.99, was $349.99
- Creative T100 Bluetooth Speakers for PC: Now $109.99, was $129.99
- Sony WH-CH510 Bluetooth Headphones with mic: Now $79.99, was $99.99
- Spracht ZUM 3500 – Wired on-ear headset: Now $39.99, was $49.99
You can find all audio deals here.
Computer peripherals
- Alienware wireless gaming mouse AW310M: Now $59.99, was $79.99
- Alienware Mechanical Gaming Keyboard | AW310K: Now $99.99, was $129.99
- Alienware Low Profile RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard | AW510K: Now $159.99, was $199.99
- Alienware Low Profile RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard AW510K and Wired/Wireless Gaming Mouse AW610M – Dark Side of the Moon: Now $239.99, was $329.99
- Alienware 7.1 Gaming Headset | AW510H: Now $99.99, was $129.99
Browse all computer peripherals here.
Everything else
- Alienware S5000 Gaming Chair: Now $519.99, was $549.99
- Dell Gaming Backpack 17: Now $59.99, was $89.99
- Epson EC-4020 Inkjet Multifunction Wi-Fi Printer: Now $149, was $229
- Samsung 500GB USB 3.2 Gen 2 Samsung Portable SSD: Now $139.99, was $189.99
- Seagate 2TB USB 3.0 Seagate Expansion portable external hard drive: Now $74.99, was $99.99
- Google Nest Mini – Gen 2 – Smart speaker with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth – Charcoal: Now $49, was $69
A full list of products under Dell’s “Summer Sale Event” can be found here.
Source: Dell Canada
Comments