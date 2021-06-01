PREVIOUS
Deals

Dell Canada offering Summer Sale with discounts on laptops, desktops, accessories and more

The sale includes gaming laptops and desktops from Alienware and Dell

Jun 1, 2021

4:38 PM EDT

Dell Canada is currently offering a ‘Summer Sale Event; with various gaming laptops, desktops, accessories and more on sale with free shipping.

Check out some of the deals below:

Gaming laptops

Browse all gaming laptops on sale here.

Work from home laptops

Browse all work from home laptops on sale here.

Desktop deals

All desktops on sale can be found here.

Monitor deals

Browse all monitors on sale here.

Audio

You can find all audio deals here.

Computer peripherals

Browse all computer peripherals here.

Everything else

A full list of products under Dell’s “Summer Sale Event” can be found here.

Source: Dell Canada

