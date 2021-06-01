PREVIOUS|
Twitter launches emojis for Indigenous History Month and Pride Month

There are a variety of hashtags that you can tweet to bring up the new emojis

Jun 1, 2021

6:13 PM EDT

National Indigenous History Month

Twitter has rolled out new emojis to coincide with Indigenous History Month and Pride Month, which both take place in June.

With respect to the former, Twitter has tapped Chippewa/Potawatomi artist and member of the Rama First Nation Chief Lady Bird (@chiefladybird) to design Indigenous-themed emojis. These will unlock whenever you tweet one of the following hashtags:

Meanwhile, a Pride flag can be generated when you tweet using #Pride, #AlwaysProud and #Pride2021.

Image credit: National Association of Friendship Centres

Source: Twitter (1), (2)

