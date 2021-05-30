Twitter reportedly developing Facebook-like tweet reactions feature

Twitter is reportedly working on tweet reactions similar to those on Facebook, according to reverse app engineer Jane Manchun Wong.
Alongside the ‘Like’ button, the social media giant is looking to add buttons that say ‘Hmm,’ ‘Sad,’ ‘Haha’ and ‘Cheer.’ Wong notes that only the ‘Hmm’ and ‘Haha’ buttons have an emoji next to them at the moment, as the other two buttons are still a work in progress.
Twitter is working on Tweet Reactions view:
“Likes”, “Cheer”, “Hmm”, “Sad”, “Haha”
The icons for the Cheer and Sad reactions are WIP and shown as the generic heart one at the moment https://t.co/ZCBhH8z7JR pic.twitter.com/dGqq1CzIis
— Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) May 28, 2021
Twitter has been working on the new feature for a few weeks now but it’s unknown when it will start to roll out to users.
The social media giant has been enhancing its platform over the past few months with the launch of Tip Jar, ticketed spaces and its new verification program, which is currently paused.
Twitter is also gearing up to launch its new ‘Blue’ subscription. The service will cost $3.49 per month in Canada and will include colour themes, custom icons, a reader mode and an undo tweet function.
More details about the subscription will likely be revealed in the coming weeks.
Source: @wongmjane
Comments