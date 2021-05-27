Sony WF-1000XM4 renders leak showcasing colours and V1 processor

Sony’s WF-1000XM4 wireless earbuds have leaked once again. This leak, which comes from the well-known leaker WinFuture, shows off the often-rumoured buds in black and what looks like a cream colour.
The leak also indicates that the wireless headphones will include active noise-cancellation (ANC) and a new Sony V1 processor. The chip should offer better ANC performance and supports for LDAC and High-Res audio.
According to WinFuture, Sony will promise up to 24 hours of battery life with ANC turned on. However, this is broken down to eight hours with noise suppression on and then the charging case is capable of delivering two more full charges. On the other hand, you’ll get 36 hours out of the buds if you turn off active noise-cancellation.
The Sony WF-1000XM4s also feature IPX4 certification, which means that they should minor survive splash and sweat damage. The battery charging case reportedly features Qi wireless charging and can also charge via USB Type-C.
Further, the leak indicates that a new ‘Precise Voice Pickup’ feature should improve voice call quality and that the buds will use Sony’s Headphones Connect app.
WinFuture says that the handset will cost €279.90 euros (approximately $411 CAD).
Source: WinFuture
