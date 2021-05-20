Linux on Chrome OS finally leaving beta, Android 11 coming to Chromebooks

Google detailed several major updates coming to Chromebooks in the future in a keynote at its I/O conference, including that Linux on Chromebooks would finally leave beta.
That will happen with the release of Chrome OS 91 and will hopefully mean Chromebook owners will have better access to Linux apps. Google has offered Linux apps on Chrome OS for a while, but the feature has largely been in beta since launch. Over that time, Google has added several features, including GPU acceleration for better performance, improved support for USB drives and more.
XDA Developers reports that Chrome OS 91 is expected to launch the first week of June, but Linux support will be limited to compatible Chromebooks.
Along with the Linux update, Google announced it would bring Android 11 to Chromebooks. Technically, that update started with Chrome OS 90 for some users. Anyway, the Android 11 rollout will come with several new features, such as increased optimization of Android apps and a new dark theme.
Further, the update will move Android to a virtual machine instead of running it in a container, which should make it easier for Google to update Android on Chromebooks in the future.
Finally, Google announced that up to 50 new Chromebooks would arrive later this year, up from the 40 the company indicated in February.
Those interested can check out the full ‘What’s new in Chrome OS’ keynote from I/O here.
Source: Google Via: XDA Developers, Android Central
