Chatr offering 2GB of bonus data for three months with new activations

The offer is available until May 24th

May 20, 2021

11:31 AM EDT

Rogersâ€™ flanker brand Chatr is offering 2GB of bonus data per month for three months with select plans for a limited time.

The offer is available with new activations on Talk, Text and Data plans that cost at least $35. Chatr notes that bonus data will expire if the account becomes inactive or if the plan is changed before the end of the three-month period.

Itâ€™s worth noting that unused data does not roll over into the next month. The offer is available until May 24th.

You can learn more about the deal here.

