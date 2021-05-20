Public Mobile offering one month free with new activations

Telus’ flanker brand Public Mobile is offering one month of free service with new activations for a limited time.
“New customers can get one month for $0 when they activate on any plan online or in-store,” the carrier outlines.
To get the offer, you have to submit your email address on the Public Mobile website. Then you’ll receive a confirmation email notifying you that you’re eligible for the offer. You can then activate any plan online or in-store to redeem the offer.
The offer is available until May 24th. You can learn more about the deal here.
