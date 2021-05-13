PREVIOUS
Two Canadian companies partner to build next-gen graphene EV batteries

Martinrea is partnering with NanoXplore to create VoltaXplore

May 13, 2021

5:52 PM EDT

Canadian auto parts manufacturer Martinrea is joining forces with graphene producer NanoXplore to create a joint venture called VoltaXplore that aims to use graphene to make electric vehicle (EV) batteries.

According to a report from Electric Autonomy Canada, these new batteries could improve charging times, range, longevity and run at lower temperatures. The two companies have already committed $8 million to the project and plan to build a demonstration facility in Montreal. If things go well there, another factory will follow. The first factory will be able to output 1,000 battery cells per day and should open next year.

Current EV batteries use lithium-ion, but there’s been speculation for a few years that graphene batteries are the future of the technology since they pack more energy and are less dangerous than lithium-ion. While the promise of these batteries has been tossed around for years, they’ve yet to go mainstream, so hopefully, Martinrea and NanoXplore create a new form of EV battery that takes the world by storm.

While electric cars work pretty well compared to their gasoline-powered counterparts, a big breakthrough is still needed to improve overall range and charging times, and Graphene-based batteries might be that innovation.

Source: Electric Autonomy Canada

