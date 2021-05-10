Sonyâ€™s 1000XM4 earbuds leak reveals a brand-new design

A new leak points to Sony’s upcoming WF-1000XM4 headphones undergoing a significant redesign.
PerÂ The Walkman Blog, the new earbuds are much smaller than Sony’s existing 1000XM3s, while also sporting a relocated Sony logo that makes the branding less apparent. In terms of colours, Sony is also retaining the black and copper/rose gold aesthetic.
However, the biggest change is the addition of wireless charging via the headphones’ case, which the XM3s did not have. On top of that, the case is expected to charge faster due to an increased charging output.
Some questions still remain, though, including whether the XM4s will feature water and sweat resistance. Thankfully, though, the answers may be coming soon.
According toÂ The Walkman Blog, Sony’s Federal Communications Commission confidentiality requests point to the XM4 buds being announced as soon as June, so we’ll likely learn more then.
Image credit: The Walkman Blog
Source: The Walkman Blog
Comments