Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 rumoured to launch in August

Samsung will reportedly launch three new handsets in late August, including the Galaxy S21 FE, Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3.
According to the leak, industry insiders say that the launch is “intended to fill the gap of the Galaxy Note phablet series that have been released in August each year.” This news comes from the South Korean publication Yonhap.Â
We’ve seen tons of rumours and leaks regarding the three upcoming smartphones, but a potential release date for the devices continues to be a mystery. Most rumours point to the Galaxy S21 FE launching in August, but when it comes to the South Korean tech giant’s foldables, the release date remains unclear, with phones potentially releasingÂ as late as October.
This leak fromÂ Yonhap quotes industry sources that now point to Samsung’s next foldable devices possibly launching sooner than expected.
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 will reportedly offer S Pen functionality, while the Z Flip 3 will likely be the more affordable option and similar to the Z Flip 2. Lastly, the S21 FE will probably be very similar to the S21 series, but with a few key features missing and a more affordable price tag.
