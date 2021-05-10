Cogeco, Sogetel receive funding to bring high-speed internet to Centre-du-Québec

The federal government is investing $50 million to bring high-speed internet to the Centre-du-Québec region in Quebec.
The project will be funded under the Canada–Quebec Operation High Speed initiative and aims to bring connectivity to over 7,000 households in the region.
Cogeco will receive $14.4 million to connect 2,600 households, for a project with a total value of $17.1 million. Sogetel will receive $24.2 million to provide coverage to 4,330 households. The total value of the project is $33 million.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has shown that connecting all Quebecers to high-speed internet has never been more important,” said Joël Lightbound, the parliamentary secretary to Public Safety Minister Bill Blair in a statement.
“With this historic announcement, and thanks to our good collaboration with the Government of Quebec, we’re increasing the potential for economic growth and helping improve the quality of life of Quebecers in rural communities.”
The government says Operation High Speed will give Quebec the highest connectivity rate in Canada, at 99 percent and that it will reach 100 percent of households throughout the province by September 2022.
