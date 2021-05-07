Netflix reportedly considering launching ‘N-Plus’ service for behind-the-scenes content

Netflix reportedly has plans to launch a new companion platform focused on behind-the-scenes content, possibly called ‘N-Plus.’
Given the streaming video service already charges a subscription fee, it’s not surprising N-Plus would likely be a free add-on for those already paying for the platform.
The Next Web says that one of its reporters received a survey asking if they’d be interested in a service focused on behind-the-scenes content that includes “text, image, and video feeds you can sign up for news, interviews, analysis, deep dives, games, how-tos, audience conversations, music, podcasts and more.”
Another report from Protocol suggests N-Plus could also include custom playlists that are shareable with Netflix users that aren’t subscribers yet. Users would also possibly have the ability to influence projects currently in production before filming has finished (which sounds like an extremely bad idea).
As always, it’s important to mention that this is just a rumour and the fact that Netflix sent out a survey to subscribers regarding N-Plus doesn’t mean it will actually get released. While behind-the-scenes content is often interesting, Netflix tying it to an entirely different platform and brand seems strange. It would make more sense for Netflix to add more behind-the-scenes content as an additional UI tile after the series is finished.
Source: The Next Web, Protocol
