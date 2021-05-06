Telus investing $54 billion in infrastructure and new technology through 2024

Telus is investing an additional $54 billion in infrastructure and operations across the country through 2024.
The Vancouver-based national carrier says the investments will enable Canadians to work, learn and access healthcare from home. It notes that the investment will also create 38,000 jobs.
Telus will expand its 5G network to an additional 529 new communities to cover 70 percent of the Canadian population by the end of 2021. The expansion includes 187 communities in British Columbia, 161 in Quebec, 136 in Alberta, 12 in Manitoba and 24 in Ontario.
Further, Telus will bring its gigabit PureFibre internet network to more than one million additional homes and businesses by the end of 2021.
It notes that the expanded and enhanced wireless and wireline technologies will enable improved health and educational opportunities for Canadians and also drive economic growth.
“The significant investments we are making in our world-leading networks to rapidly expand our 5G footprint and PureFibre infrastructure are enabling us to connect more Canadians to the people, resources, and critical information they need as we continue to navigate the global pandemic,” said Telus CEO Darren Entwistle in a statement.
Telus is also partnering with the University of Windsor and St. Clair College to turn both institutions into a 5G Connected Campus.
Source: Telus
Comments