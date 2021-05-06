PREVIOUS|
New Billboard music chart tracks what songs are popular on Twitter

This should help give the chart maker a better ear for what music is actually popular

May 6, 2021

Billboard has announced a partnership with Twitter to track what music is popular on the social network

The new chart will change dailyÂ and will be called ‘the Billboard Hot Trending Powered by Twitter,’ according to reporting from Bloomberg.

This is a pretty cool way to track music and should help give Billboard a new metric to see what music people are actually talking about. Hopefully, the music tracking company can also tap into other social media platforms like TikTok and Instagram to really see what the zeitgeist is talking about and sharing.

Billboard says that this new chart will also spill over to its publication to give its reporters a new metric to write stories about.

