Fizz offering additional 5GB of data to new customers

Vidéotron’s flanker brand, Fizz Mobile, is offering an additional 5GB of data to customers who sign up with the carrier.
The company’s website reads, “sign up by May 30 and we’ll give you 5GB of mobile data through our My Rewards program.” It’s worth noting that the 5GB won’t be added at once. Fizz says that with 60 days of your plan’s activation, five 1GB perks will be automatically deposited in your Fizz account.
Additionally, during a payment cycle, the unused data from your mobile plan can be used within the two months following the end of that cycle.
Fizz currently offers three default plans, $36/3GB, $41/5GB and $46/8GB. To take advantage of Fizz’s current offer or to read more about it, click here.
Source: Fizz forum
Comments