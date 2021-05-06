PREVIOUS|
Deals

eBay Canada’s refurbished store offers up to 40 percent on ‘like-new’ products

All products are inspected to ensure like-newÂ quality and are sanitized before being packaged with brand new accessories and manuals

May 6, 2021

11:29 AM EDT

0 comments

Last month, eBay Canada launched its ‘Certified Refurbished’Â store that lets Canadians shop popular brands at up to 40 percent off with all of the same guarantees, including a manufacturer-backed “like-new” product guarantee and a free two-year warranty.

eBayâ€™s refurbished store opened after the online retailer collaborated with well-known brands such as Bose, Breville, Dell, DeLonghi, HP, Lenovo, and others to provide a marketplace for the sale of like-new appliances and electronics.

Unlike other big-box store refurbishment procedures, eBay’s Certified Refurbished Program is more stringent, giving customers additional peace of mind. “We are incredibly confident that Canadians are going to be blown away by eBay’s Certified Refurbished products, but if any issues arise, we have our customer’s backs — simple as that,” said Robert Bigler, general manager of eBay Canada in a statement.

Only manufacturer-approved vendors are allowed toÂ refurbish products, which are then inspected to ensure like-newÂ quality levelÂ and sanitized before being packaged with brand new accessories and manuals. In addition, all Certified Refurbished items come with a 30-day hassle-free return policy, eBay’s Money Back Guarantee, and an Allstate two-year warranty.

Here are some of the notable products currently on eBayâ€™s refurbished store:

To check out the full list of refurbished products on sale, click here.

Source: eBay

Related Articles

Resources

Nov 26, 2019

11:39 AM EST

eBay Canada outlines its Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals

News

Nov 26, 2020

12:55 PM EST

eBay running ‘Best Friday Ever’ deal on tech products

News

Apr 15, 2021

8:01 AM EDT

eBay Canada to authenticate sneakers over $100 to prevent knock-offs

Comments