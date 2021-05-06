eBay Canada’s refurbished store offers up to 40 percent on ‘like-new’ products

Last month, eBay Canada launched its ‘Certified Refurbished’Â store that lets Canadians shop popular brands at up to 40 percent off with all of the same guarantees, including a manufacturer-backed “like-new” product guarantee and a free two-year warranty.
eBayâ€™s refurbished store opened after the online retailer collaborated with well-known brands such as Bose, Breville, Dell, DeLonghi, HP, Lenovo, and others to provide a marketplace for the sale of like-new appliances and electronics.
Unlike other big-box store refurbishment procedures, eBay’s Certified Refurbished Program is more stringent, giving customers additional peace of mind. “We are incredibly confident that Canadians are going to be blown away by eBay’s Certified Refurbished products, but if any issues arise, we have our customer’s backs — simple as that,” said Robert Bigler, general manager of eBay Canada in a statement.
Only manufacturer-approved vendors are allowed toÂ refurbish products, which are then inspected to ensure like-newÂ quality levelÂ and sanitized before being packaged with brand new accessories and manuals. In addition, all Certified Refurbished items come with a 30-day hassle-free return policy, eBay’s Money Back Guarantee, and an Allstate two-year warranty.
Here are some of the notable products currently on eBayâ€™s refurbished store:
- Bose SoundSport Wireless Headphones, Certified Refurbished: Available for $89. Original price $149.
- Bose SoundSport Free Wireless Headphones, Certified Refurbished: Available for $119. Original price $249.
- Dell Latitude 7350 2-In-1 (13.3″ FHD Touch, Intel Core M5, 256GB SSD, 8GB RAM): Available for $394.99. Original price $1,200.
- Acer Nitro 7 Gaming Laptop 15.6″ (Intel i7-9750H, 12G, 512G, SSD): Available for $1,069. Original price $1,499.
- Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700, Certified Refurbished: Available for $369. Original price $479.
- Acer Chromebook 314, Intel Celeron N4020, 14″ Full HD Screen 4GB 32G eMMC: Available for $249. Original price: $399.
To check out the full list of refurbished products on sale, click here.
Source: eBay
