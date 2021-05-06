PREVIOUS|
Crash Bandicoot: On the Run! Season 2 launches today, includes Domino’s Pizza mascot

Domino's Pizza's old mascot, The Noid, is featured in the new season

May 6, 2021

8:00 AM EDT

Crash and The Noid

Game developer King has announced that the second season of content for its hitÂ Crash Bandicoot: On the Run! mobile game is launching today, May 6th.

Dubbed Running Outta Time, Season 2 of On the Run!Â includes a new land filled with new bosses, minions, exclusive rewards and skins. The new land in question is Beach Jungle, which you might remember from the original 1996 Crash Bandicoot on the PlayStation.

Meanwhile, while there are four new bosses, including N. Tropy, one of the villains from Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time, Tiny Tiger and Fake Coco. However, the fourth boss is perhaps the most interesting. As previously revealed, The Noid, the old mascot for Domino’s Pizza from the ’80s, is coming toÂ On the Run!, and he’s one of Running Outta Time’s new bosses.

On the Run!Â launched on March 25th and has since accumulated more than 30 million downloads. The game is free to play onÂ Android and iOS with in-app purchases.

