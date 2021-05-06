Statistics Canada launches 11 playlists to celebrate the 2021 Census

Statistics Canada has released the 2021 Census and 11 playlists to listen to while you fill it out.
You can check out the playlists on the Stats Canada website, Spotify or YouTube. There are a lot of cool music genres represented in each playlist and, of course, lots of great Canadian talent.
Overall, I’m always down to hype up Canadian artists, but I’m hoping I can crush my census in less time than it will take to listen to all of this music. On another note, as I mentioned in the Sonos Radio article about the Junos, these playlists might be cool to save to soundtrack your Canada Day this summer.
The playlists are as follows:
- Spark & soul – Modern pop, electronic and soul infusions from Canadaâ€™s chart-toppers (Spotify]/YouTube Music)
- Studio Sessions – Explore Canadaâ€™s latest up-and-coming alternative and folk talent. (Spotify/YouTube Music)
- Friday night kitchen party – Turn it all the way up with Canadaâ€™s current country favourites. (Spotify/YouTube Music)
- Front Row Freedom – No concert? No problem. Jam out to Canadaâ€™s best rock hits from the 2000â€™s-onward. (Spotify/YouTube Music)
- Take the long way home – Take the trip down memory lane with highlights from Canadaâ€™s 1990â€™s and 2000â€™s celebrated artists. (Spotify/YouTube Music)
- True North rap – Hard hitting bars from coast to coast, this is Canadian rap and hip-hop. (Spotify)
- Golden age – Legendary Canadian rock classics youâ€™ll be sure to recognize. (Spotify/YouTube Music)
- Francophone pride – Celebrated tracks from some of Canadaâ€™s biggest French names. (Spotify/YouTube Music)
- Contemporary Francophone – Rising French-Canadian artists youâ€™ll want to keep an eye on. (Spotify/YouTube Music)
- Voices of the North – A celebration of the sounds produced by Indigenous artists. (Spotify/YouTube Music)
- Spotlight: Contemporary Indigenous – Bringing together the best of Canadaâ€™s fastest-rising Indigenous talent. (Spotify/YouTube Music)
Source: Statistics Canada
