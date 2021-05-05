TCL 20 Pro 5G and TCL 20S smartphones come to Canada

TCL is bringing two new smartphones to Canada, the TCL 20 Pro and the TCL 20S.
These successors to last year’s TCL 10 series include a few improvements that mid-range phone buyers are likely to find appealing.
TCL 20 Pro 5G
The TCL 20 Pro 5G is the star of the lineup thanks to its 6.67-inch 1080 x 2400 pixel resolutionÂ AMOLED display that features the company’s ‘NxtVision’ display tech. The company doesn’t really explain what this is but says that it provides punchy contrast, HDR10 and a blue light filtering to help with eye strain.
Inside, the device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 chipset and has 256GB of storage and 6GB of RAM. It also features a microSD card slot that allows you to expand your internal storage up to 1TB.
On the camera side of things, the 20 Pro 5G features a quad-camera array with a 48-megapixel main lens, a 16-megapixel 123-degree ultrawide, a 2-megapixel macro and another 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, it features a 32-megapixel selfie cam.
Other notable features include a headphone jack, an under-display fingerprint sensor, wireless charging and a 4,500 mAh battery.
The 20 Pro 5G comes in ‘Moondust Grey.’
TCL 20S
The 20S is the slightly less equipped TCL phone for this year, but that doesn’t necessarily mean it’s a bad buy. For instance, it comes with a special display that makes it easier to view if you’re wearing polarized sunglasses.
The phone also features a 6.67-inch display with the same 1080 x 2400 pixel resolution.
Inside, it includes a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 chipset, 6GB of RAM and 256Gb of internal storage.
On the rear, it features a 64-megapixel camera, an 8-megapixel ultrawide, a 2-megapixel macro and another 2-megapixel depth sensor. The front sensor is a 16-megapixel shooter.
It also features a 3.5mm headphone jack and a larger 5,000mAh battery. The fingerprint sensor is side-mounted on this phone, and it doesn’t include wireless charging.
The TCL 20S comes in ‘Milky Way Grey.’
Both phones are available at Bell, Fido, Koodo, Rogers, SaskTel, Telus, Videotron and Virgin Mobile starting May 6th, 2021. Pricing will vary by carrier, according to TCL. This story will be updated with pricing when that information is available.
