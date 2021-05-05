Apple has refurbished M1 Mac minis in stock in the Apple Store

If you’ve been thinking about picking up Apple’s M1-powered Mac mini but don’t want to pay full price, now is your chance.
According to a post on RedFlagDeals by forum user ‘frugalcanuck,’ several refurbished M1 Mac minis are currently in stock in the Apple Store. As is usual with Apple’s refurbished products, the discounts only amount to a few hundred dollars or so.
That said, the tech giant has a stellar reputation when it comes to its used devices, given they typically look and perform almost like new.
With that in mind, if you’re interested in a refurbished Mac mini, it would be smart to move fast. In the past, I’ve seen refurbished M1 MacBook Pros, MacBook Airs and Mac minis sell out on Apple’s website in just a few hours.
Though some units have already sold out, the following M1 configurations are still available in the online Apple Store:
Refurbished Mac mini Apple M1 Chip with 8â€‘Core CPU and 8â€‘Core GPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage — $759 (save $140)
Refurbished Mac mini Apple M1 Chip with 8â€‘Core CPU and 8â€‘Core GPU, 8GB of RAM, 512 GB of storage — $979 (save $170)
Refurbished Mac mini Apple M1 Chip with 8â€‘Core CPU and 8â€‘Core GPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB of Storage — $1,189
Refurbished Mac mini Apple M1 Chip with 8â€‘Core CPU and 8â€‘Core GPU, 16GB of RAM, 1TB of Storage — $1,399
Back when I tested out the M1 Mac mini in November 2020, I was impressed with the tiny desktop computer’s design and the overall performance of Apple’s powerful M1 chip. For more on Apple’s ARM-based M1 Mac mini, check out my in-depth look at the device.
Source: RedFlagDeals ‘frugalcanuck’
