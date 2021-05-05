PREVIOUS|
News

Dell PC driver update contained high-level security flaw

If you have a Dell computer, you should get this update

May 5, 2021

12:07 PM EDT

0 comments

Dell

Security research firm Setinal Labs has found out that a Dell driver update the company has been pushing to users since 2009 contains five significant security flaws.

This issue has the potential to affect hundreds of millions of users, according to Setinal Labs. However, not all hope is lost. If you have a Dell PC, you can download a fix here. The security issue affects Alienware gaming PCs, Dell laptops and PCs.

The flaw is a file called DBUtil that allows malicious third parties to gain a level of access to your PC or contribute to a denial of service attack.

The good news is that no one seems to have publically exploited this vulnerability, and Dell says a hacker would need local access to your machine to exploit it.

You can find out more about the security flaw on Dell’s website.

Source: DellÂ 

Related Articles

News

Apr 29, 2021

12:33 PM EDT

Halo Infinite to support cross-play and cross-progression between Xbox and PC

Resources

Apr 20, 2021

11:25 AM EDT

Whatâ€™s new on Xbox Game Pass on Console, PC and Android in late April 2021

Resources

May 3, 2021

10:53 AM EDT

Whatâ€™s new on Xbox Game Pass on Console, PC and Android in early May 2021

Deals

Mar 5, 2021

10:52 AM EST

Save almost $200 on this Dell 27-inch 1440p monitor

Comments