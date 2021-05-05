Dell PC driver update contained high-level security flaw

Security research firm Setinal Labs has found out that a Dell driver update the company has been pushing to users since 2009 contains five significant security flaws.
This issue has the potential to affect hundreds of millions of users, according to Setinal Labs. However, not all hope is lost. If you have a Dell PC, you can download a fix here. The security issue affects Alienware gaming PCs, Dell laptops and PCs.
The flaw is a file called DBUtil that allows malicious third parties to gain a level of access to your PC or contribute to a denial of service attack.
The good news is that no one seems to have publically exploited this vulnerability, and Dell says a hacker would need local access to your machine to exploit it.
You can find out more about the security flaw on Dell’s website.
Source: DellÂ
