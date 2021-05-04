PREVIOUS
News

Google adds Jedi: Fallen Order to Stadia Pro for free

The game features all-new character Cal Kestis

May 4, 2021

12:49 PM EDT

0 comments

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

To celebrate Star Wars Day, Google has added Jedi: Fallen Order as the fourth Stadia Pro game for May. Regularly priced at $49, the game is currently free to redeem for Stadio Pro subscribers.

Since its release in 2019, EA’s major single-player Star Wars game has received positive reviews, and its Stadia port is a great way to play the critically acclaimed title.

Jedi: Fallen Order features all-new character Cal Kestis, who discovers his Jedi abilities during a multi-planet expedition in the wake of Revenge of the Sith.

Itâ€™s unclear whether the game is free just for today or if itâ€™s a permanent part of Stadiaâ€™s giveaways for Pro members. Considering the title is one of the better Star Wars games released in the last decade, you should get your hands on it as soon as possible if you’re interested in playing it.

Other free Stadia Pro games for May are Trine 4 – The Nightmare Prince, Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number and Floor Kids.

A Stadia Pro membership gives you access to free monthly games, exclusive game discounts with 60fps gameplay at up to 1080p resolution for $11.99 per month.

To become a member or to learn more about its benefits, click here.

In other ‘May the 4th’ news, Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic 1 and 2 are now half off on iOS and Android. On iOS, the original KOTOR is $6.99 (regularly $13.98), while Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords is priced at $9.99 (regularly $20.99).

Android players, meanwhile, can snag KOTOR for $5.99 (regularly $12.99) and the sequel for $9.49 (regularly $18.99). Both games will remain on sale until May 7th.

Source: Stadia

Related Articles

News

Dec 26, 2019

1:31 PM EST

Here are the free games hitting Stadia Pro in January 2020

News

Apr 19, 2021

5:25 PM EDT

Leaked code suggests Stadia is coming to Chromecast with Google TV soon

News

Apr 27, 2021

7:04 PM EDT

Lego celebrating ‘May the 4th’ with exclusive Star Wars R2-D2 figure

Deals

May 3, 2021

9:04 PM EDT

Xbox’s ‘May the 4th be with you’ sale offers titles up to 75 percent off

Comments