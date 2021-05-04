Google adds Jedi: Fallen Order to Stadia Pro for free

To celebrate Star Wars Day, Google has added Jedi: Fallen Order as the fourth Stadia Pro game for May. Regularly priced at $49, the game is currently free to redeem for Stadio Pro subscribers.
Since its release in 2019, EA’s major single-player Star Wars game has received positive reviews, and its Stadia port is a great way to play the critically acclaimed title.
Become a Jedi. Embark on an epic Jedi journey – for free with #StadiaPro right now.
Get the details on the latest addition to Pro and more news, This Week on Stadia. #MayThe4th

Jedi: Fallen Order features all-new character Cal Kestis, who discovers his Jedi abilities during a multi-planet expedition in the wake of Revenge of the Sith.
Itâ€™s unclear whether the game is free just for today or if itâ€™s a permanent part of Stadiaâ€™s giveaways for Pro members. Considering the title is one of the better Star Wars games released in the last decade, you should get your hands on it as soon as possible if you’re interested in playing it.
Other free Stadia Pro games for May are Trine 4 – The Nightmare Prince, Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number and Floor Kids.
A Stadia Pro membership gives you access to free monthly games, exclusive game discounts with 60fps gameplay at up to 1080p resolution for $11.99 per month.
In other ‘May the 4th’ news, Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic 1 and 2 are now half off on iOS and Android. On iOS, the original KOTOR is $6.99 (regularly $13.98), while Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords is priced at $9.99 (regularly $20.99).
Android players, meanwhile, can snag KOTOR for $5.99 (regularly $12.99) and the sequel for $9.49 (regularly $18.99). Both games will remain on sale until May 7th.
