PREVIOUS|
Business

Alphabet posts $55.3 billion USD revenue in Q1 2021

Guess what: Google is still rich

Apr 27, 2021

4:50 PM EDT

0 comments

Google’s parent company Alphabet has posted a revenue of $55.3 billion USD ($68.5 billion CAD).

This is a 34 percent increase compared to Q1 2020. The company also posted an operating income of $16.4 billion ($20.3 billion CAD) and a net income of $17.9 billion USD (roughly, $22.1 billion CAD).

Notably, YouTube’s ad revenue was $6 billion USD ($7.4 billion CAD) which is up $2 billion USD compared to last year.

Google’s Cloud division also rose from $2.78 billion USD ($3.4 billion CAD) to $4 billion USDÂ  ($4.9 billion CAD) this year.

Source: AlphabetÂ 

Related Articles

News

Jan 22, 2021

12:07 PM EST

Alphabet to shut down its balloon internet company, Loon

News

Apr 26, 2021

7:23 AM EDT

Mysterious ‘Guacamole’ setting allows users to stop alarms without saying ‘Hey ...

News

Apr 26, 2021

10:41 AM EDT

Roku and Google are the latest tech giants to get into an anticompetitive scrap

Business

Jul 30, 2020

4:46 PM EDT

Alphabet posts $38 billion in revenue in Q2 earnings

Comments