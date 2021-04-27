Alphabet posts $55.3 billion USD revenue in Q1 2021

Google’s parent company Alphabet has posted a revenue of $55.3 billion USD ($68.5 billion CAD).
This is a 34 percent increase compared to Q1 2020. The company also posted an operating income of $16.4 billion ($20.3 billion CAD) and a net income of $17.9 billion USD (roughly, $22.1 billion CAD).
Notably, YouTube’s ad revenue was $6 billion USD ($7.4 billion CAD) which is up $2 billion USD compared to last year.
Google’s Cloud division also rose from $2.78 billion USD ($3.4 billion CAD) to $4 billion USDÂ ($4.9 billion CAD) this year.
Source: AlphabetÂ
