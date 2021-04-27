Netflix has chosen Toronto for its Canadian corporate headquarters

Netflix has confirmed that Toronto will be the home of its Canadian corporate headquarters.
In a statement, Netflix chief content officer Ted Sarandos stressed that Toronto will be home to Netflix’s “first local office” as it continues to grow its presence in Canada.
“We’re looking forward to opening our doors and building on the great work we’ve started with our creative partners to bring more Canadian artists and stories to the world,” he said.
Netflix first announced plans to open a Canadian headquarters in February, at which time it was deliberating between Toronto and Vancouver. Both cities are big hubs for domestic and international productions, especially for Netflix.
Toronto is home to such Netflix productions as The Umbrella Academy, Locke and Key and the upcoming Jupiter’s Legacy, while the likes of Altered Carbon, Lost in Space and Another Life were shot in Vancouver.
“Canada is an amazingly diverse country and growing our presence locally will help us share more authentically Canadian stories with the world, whether through the development of original content or through co-production and licensing opportunities,” said Sarandos in a February blog post of the decision to expand its Canadian presence.
Netflix hasn’t yet decided on a specific Toronto address, according to The Star. However, the streamer is expected to open a temporary office in the city as early as late summer ahead of a permanent downtown location later on.
Additionally, The Star reports that Netflix may initially have 10 to 15 people working at the office before expanding down the line. Hiring for a Toronto-based content executive is also expected to begin in June.
Toronto will be home to Netflix’s 22nd international office.
Source: The Toronto Star
Comments