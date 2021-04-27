Shopify named one of Time’s most influential companies

Ottawa-based Shopify has been named one of Time’s most influential companies for helping small retailers compete amid the pandemic.
It’s worth noting that the Time100 list doesn’t rank companies but instead highlights influential ones in different categories.
“There’s no denying it: lockdowns and social-distancing rules have been terrible for brick-and-mortar small businesses. Those that managed to shift sales online often had one company to thank: Shopify,” Time notes.
Time outlines that during the start of the pandemic, Shopify extended its free trial period and launched a new service that allowed businesses to set up curbside pickup, making the service appealing and helpful to small businesses.
Apple also made Time’s list for being a leader and “doubling down on defining products.” Time touches on how Apple had a record-breaking holiday 2020 quarter and its move to 5G-capable devices with the iPhone 12 lineup.
Samsung, Google, Amazon and Microsoft also made the list. Digital giants like Twitter, Netflix, Spotify, TikTok, Facebook and Zoom were also among the top influential companies.
It’s worth noting that Shopify wasn’t the only Canadian company to make the list, as Tilray, a B.C.-based cannabis company, was also highlighted by Time.
You can check out the full list here.
Source: Time
Comments