Which new product from Apple’s ‘Spring Loaded’ event are you most excited for?

This past week, Apple announced a variety of new products at its ‘Spring Loaded’ keynote. At the event, the company unveiled a new M1 iMac, a purple iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini, an M1-powered iPad Pro and finally, the long-rumoured AirTag.
The new iMac offers Apple’s ARM-based chipset and comes in a variety of different colours. Depending on the configuration, it can feature up to four USB-C ports and a new power adapter with a built-in ethernet port that connects magnetically.
There’s also a new iPad Pro that features that tech giant’s M1 silicon, USB-C 4 and Thunderbolt technology, up to 2TB of storage, and more. Apple showed off a new Apple TV 4K with an entirely revamped Siri Remote as well.
The new purple iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini are already available for pre-order. Nothing else has changed about the handset except for the colour.
The long-rumoured AirTag, a Tile-like Bluetooth tracking accessory, finally appeared at the event. The AirTag offers a built-in Ultra Wideband (U1) chip that works with the U1 in devices like the iPhone 11 series or iPhone 12 series for ‘Precision Finding,’ which shows an arrow on your iPhone to guide you directly to the tracker. AirTags appear in the ‘items’ tab in the ‘Find My’ app when connected to your phone.
Out of everything shown off during Apple’s recent keynote, what are you most excited for? Let us know in the comments below.
Comments