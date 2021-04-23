PREVIOUS
Xbox Series X and Series S are now in stock at EB Games Canada

Xbox Series X

Microsoft’s sought-after Xbox Series X and Series S consoles are now in stock at EB Games Canada.

You can grab the Series X bundle, here.
You can grab the Series S bundle, here.

You can grab the Series X with Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and a controller for $639.98.

The Series S comes with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate 3-month membership for free, alongside a controller for $409.98.

We’ll update the story when the consoles are sold out.

