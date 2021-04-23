Xbox Series X and Series S are now in stock at EB Games Canada

Microsoft’s sought-after Xbox Series X and Series S consoles are now in stock at EB Games Canada.
You can grab the Series X bundle, here.
You can grab the Series S bundle, here.
EBGames will have Xbox Series X / S Bundles online April 23 at 10am ET pic.twitter.com/UZtuIY70Vt
— Lbabinz ðŸ‡¨ðŸ‡¦ (@Lbabinz) April 22, 2021
You can grab the Series X with Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and a controller for $639.98.
The Series S comes with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate 3-month membership for free, alongside a controller for $409.98.
We’ll update the story when the consoles are sold out.
