Apple’s ‘Purple’ iPhone 12 and AirTag are now available to order in Canada

Apple’s ‘Purple’ iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini, and AirTag Bluetooth tracking device, are available to order in Canada.
The Purple iPhone 12 starts at $1,129 for and the iPhone 12 mini starts at $979 for the 64GB variant of both smartphones. Other storage configurations include 128GB and 256GB. The delivery date for both smartphones is currently listed as April 30th.
Though the Purple iPhone 12 and 12 mini are identical to other iPhone 12 devices, this marks the first time the company has released a new iPhone colour mid-cycle beyond its special Product Red edition of the smartphones.
The iPhone 12 features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with a resolution of 2532 x 1770 pixels, 5G, an A14 Bionic chip and the same squared-off design as the iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max. In terms of cameras, the iPhone 12 features a 12-megapixel wide and 12-megapixel ultra-wide shooter. The iPhone 12 mini features the same specs as the iPhone 12 but with a smaller 5.4-inch screen.
Regarding the AirTag, Apple’s new Bluetooth tracking device is available in a 1 pack for $39 and a 4 pack for $129. Shipping is listed as 5-7 business days with an arrival date between May 5th and 7th. For more on Apple’s AirTag, check out my early look at the device.
