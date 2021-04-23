Amazon testing new tool that allows some sellers to contact customers directly

Amazon is testing a new feature for sellers that allows them to reach buyers directly by email regarding new products, announcements, or sales. This comes as a surprise because Amazon’s current policy works to limit interaction between buyers and sellers.
According to CNBC, Amazon began testing a tool that allows companies that are part of Amazon’s Brand Registry Program to email promotional material to customers who have opted to ‘follow’ them on the e-commerce website.
“Amazon is committed to serving our shoppers by helping them engage with their favorite brands. With Manage Your Customer Engagement, brands will be able to initiate email campaigns about new product announcements and offers that Amazon will send to shoppers who choose to follow the brand,” said an Amazon spokesperson in a statement given to CNBC.
The seller tool is called ‘Manage Your Customer Engagement,’ and it’s a way for Amazon to help sellers build a robust customer base via Amazon, says the company. The company claims shoppers’ contact information remains confidential. When sellers use the tool, they’ll recieve aggregate data that shows how many emails will go out along with metrics to view how their promotional campaign was received and if it produced any sales.
The new tool could be beneficial to brands that depend on Amazon to reach their clients by providing a new way to stay in touch with their customers. However, there are likely a lot of Amazon users out there who aren’t interested in being contacted by sellers.
Source: CNBC
