You can now tweet images in 4K on Android and iOS devices

Your Twitter feed is about to start looking way sharper as the social media platform is allowing all users to tweet and view pictures in 4K resolution on iOS and Android devices.
Time to Tweet those high res pics –– the option to upload and view 4K images on Android and iOS is now available for everyone.
To start uploading and viewing images in 4K, update your high-quality image preferences in “Data usage” settings. https://t.co/XDnWOji3nx
— Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) April 21, 2021
The web version of Twitter already allows higher-resolution images (up to 4096 x 4096 pixels), but its smartphone apps were previously limited to only half that, with a maximum resolution of 2048 x 2048 pixels. Early last month, Twitter stated it was testing an improved photo posting design and 4K image support, and it looks like the tests went well as the social media platform has rolled out the new feature to all users.
To enable 4K image posting, make sure you’re on the latest version of the app and head to the ‘data usage’ section. Enable both ‘high-quality images’ and ‘high-quality image uploads’ with your preference of using this feature with only Wi-Fi or with Wi-Fi and cellular data.
Check the image below:
Via: The Verge
