News

You can now tweet images in 4K on Android and iOS devices

The web version of Twitter already allows higher-resolution images

Apr 22, 2021

12:07 PM EDT

Twitter

Your Twitter feed is about to start looking way sharper as the social media platform is allowing all users to tweet and view pictures in 4K resolution on iOS and Android devices.

The web version of Twitter already allows higher-resolution images (up to 4096 x 4096 pixels), but its smartphone apps were previously limited to only half that, with a maximum resolution of 2048 x 2048 pixels. Early last month, Twitter stated it was testing an improved photo posting design and 4K image support, and it looks like the tests went well as the social media platform has rolled out the new feature to all users.

To enable 4K image posting, make sure you’re on the latest version of the app and head to the ‘data usage’ section. Enable both ‘high-quality images’ and ‘high-quality image uploads’ with your preference of using this feature with only Wi-Fi or with Wi-Fi and cellular data.

Check the image below:

Twitter-4k-image-setting-final

Via: The Verge

