Garminâ€™s S10 Golf Watch is 45 percent off for today only

Buy at Best Buy for $109.99 (save $90)
Counting steps is all well and good. But if youâ€™re golfing without the aid of a cart, you already know youâ€™ll hit your daily target.
So why not upgrade to wearable tech that tells you your exact location on the hole, each greenâ€™s true shape, and the precise distances to the front, back, and middle of the green?
Garminâ€™s S10 Golf Watch does all that and more for upwards of 41,000 pre-loaded courses around the world, and itâ€™s on sale for $109.99 (save $90) at Best Buy Canada, just for today.
Grab it for a great Motherâ€™s Day gift, or check out the rest of Best Buyâ€™s Motherâ€™s Day deals on the retailerâ€™s site.
MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships and publishes sponsored posts. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though MobileSyrup may earn a commission on purchases made via these links.
Comments