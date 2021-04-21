Sony publishes patent that allows AI to autopilot your game

Sony has published a patent that describes artificial intelligence that might take over the world — or at least play games for you.
The gaming giant’s patent, recently spotted byÂ SegmentNext, describes an AI control mode for completing tasks during gaming applications.
The patent describes a method that assigns a default AI profile to the player and then starts with generic behaviours. However, after a game is played, the artificial intelligence studies the user’s behaviour and applies it to the AI profile, which means it will start making similar decisions for the player over time.
Eventually, the AI will offer the player the option to let it take over and play the game on the player’s behalf. The patent describes how an AI might help beat a task a player is struggling with. However, when this happens, the game will say that these tasks were completed with AI assistance.
As always, not all patents come to fruition, so this feature might never actually get released.
Image credit: U.S. Patent and Trademark Office
Source: U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, SegmentNext Via: Video Games Chronicle
Comments