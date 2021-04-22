PREVIOUS
Hereâ€™s whatâ€™s coming to BritBox in May 2021

Apr 22, 2021

7:07 AM EDT

0 comments

BBC Studios and ITV have revealed what content is coming to BritBox, the companies’ British programming-focused streaming service, in May.

BritBox, which costs $8.99 CAD/month (or $89.99 per year), offers access to series like Doctor Who,Â Emmerdale andÂ Five by Five.

Below is everything coming to the streaming platform in May:

  • Grace: Looking Good Dead —Â BritBox Original, BritBox ExclusiveÂ (May 4th)
  • The CafÃ© — Exclusive (May 7th)
  • Line of Duty: season 6 — North American Premiere, ExclusiveÂ  (May 18th)
  • Would I Lie to You? — North American Premiere, Exclusive (May 21st)
  • Moving On: seasons 11-12 — North American Premiere, Exclusive (May 25th)
  • Harlots: seasons 3 — Canadian SVOD Premiere, Exclusive (May 28th)

BritBox is available on Google Play and the App Store.Â 

