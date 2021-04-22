BBC Studios and ITV have revealed what content is coming to BritBox, the companies’ British programming-focused streaming service, in May.
BritBox, which costs $8.99 CAD/month (or $89.99 per year), offers access to series like Doctor Who,Â Emmerdale andÂ Five by Five.
Below is everything coming to the streaming platform in May:
- Grace: Looking Good Dead —Â BritBox Original, BritBox ExclusiveÂ (May 4th)
- The CafÃ© — Exclusive (May 7th)
- Line of Duty: season 6 — North American Premiere, ExclusiveÂ (May 18th)
- Would I Lie to You? — North American Premiere, Exclusive (May 21st)
- Moving On: seasons 11-12 — North American Premiere, Exclusive (May 25th)
- Harlots: seasons 3 — Canadian SVOD Premiere, Exclusive (May 28th)
BritBox is available on Google Play and the App Store.Â
