For every tree planted in games, Shaw pledges to plant one in real life

For Earth Day, Shaw has kicked off a ‘Tree Spree’ challenge to encourage gamers to think more about the environment.
Now, the Calgary-based carrier has pledged to plant a real tree for every tree that Canadians plant in their favourite game, likeÂ Animal CrossingÂ orÂ Minecraft. For the tree planting to count, gamers will have to screenshot their work and share it on social media with Shaw (@ShawInfo) tagged and using the hashtag #ShawTreeSpree.
Earlier this month, Shaw ran a similar event with Canadian streamers like Kate Stark and Marcel Dee. It’s now opening up that challenge to Canadian gamers.
Weâ€™re challenging pro gamers on Twitch to plant as many trees in-game as they can, and weâ€™ll match them in the real world, tree for tree! Tune into #ShawTreeSpree to cheer them on. pic.twitter.com/GDZbxDJVG4
— Shaw Communications (@ShawInfo) April 7, 2021
Shaw says these gamers planted nearly 4,000 trees, which the carrier will fully match in partnership with Tree Canada.
You can read more about the non-profit environmental organization here.
Image credit: Nintendo
