Shoppers offering 50,000 PC Optimum points with online purchase of $150 or more

Shoppers Drug Mart is offering 50,000 bonus PC Optimum points when you make an online purchase of $150 or more.
The retailer notes that this works out to $50 in value. This offer is available until April 22nd.
It’s worth noting that RedFlagDeals users report that you can get 40 percent back in points when you redeem 50,000 points or more. This offer is only applicable on in-store purchases and expires tomorrow, April 22nd.
Essentially, by spending $150, you can earn 50,000 PC Optimum points and then use those points towards purchasing something and get 40 percent of the points back, leaving you with a balance of 20,000 points.
You can use PC Optimum points towards anything in the store, even video games and consoles. Check here.
To learn more about these offers, click here.
