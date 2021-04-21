PREVIOUS
Apple quietly adds 10 gigabit ethernet port option to M1 Mac mini

It'll run you an extra $125 in Canada, but the Mac mini with 10Gb ethernet is still almost $600 less than a new iMac

Apr 21, 2021

5:05 PM EDT

Apple announced a bunch of new products at its recent ‘Spring Loaded’ event. While the colourful new iMacs and M1-powered iPad Pro (2021) stole the show, Apple also quietly updated its website with a new Mac mini configuration.

Finally, you can configure the M1 Mac mini with a 10 Gigabit (Gb) ethernet port. While that may not sound like a big deal, the M1 Mac mini previously only offered a 1Gb port, while the old Intel variant could do either one. It’s especially important for professionals and creatives who could benefit from the extra wired speed but still want a less expensive Mac option.

The M1 Mac mini clocks in at $899 in Canada, but you’ll need to fork out an extra $125 for the 10Gb ethernet port, bringing the price up to $1,024. Considering that’s $575 less than the new base-level M1 iMac, which doesn’t even have an ethernet port (or the coolest new colours), it’s not a bad option.

Of course, it’s also worth noting that that’s just the base Mac mini config and there are several other Mac mini configurations that cost more.

You can check out the Mac mini and order you 10Gb variant on Apple’s website.

Source: Apple Via: Gizmodo

