Deals

You can now buy the OnePlus 8 Pro for almost half its original price

On top of that, you’ll get a pair of white OnePlus Buds Z for free

Apr 21, 2021

4:39 PM EDT

One of the biggest deterring factors about buying an OnePlus 8 Pro in Canada has been the hefty price tag, but that’s about to change.

The 120Hz fluid display phone is currently available at a discount on OnePlus’ website with its price slashed down to $949 CAD from $1549 before tax. What makes the deal even sweeter is that you’ll get a pair of white OnePlus Buds Z for free. These buds normally go for $69.99.

Currently, only the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is available in Onyx Black, Ultramarine Blue and Glacial Green colours.

OnePlus also gives you the option to trade in your old phone for store credit. I was able to get a quote of $50 for my old, semi-broken Galaxy S9.

As noted by user “Aymer” on RedFlagDeals, using code “SPRING8PRO150” will give you a further $150 discount on the phone, bringing down the price to $799 from the already discounted $949.

OnePlus is offering free shipping and a 15-day return period on the phone.

To check out OnePlus 8 Pro’s specifications, click here.

Source: OnePlus

