Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso Season 2 gets first trailer, July 23 premiere date

Apple has confirmed that the second season of its acclaimed Apple TV+ series Ted LassoÂ will release on July 23rd.
The premiere date was revealed during the first-ever season two trailer, which dropped during Apple’s ‘Spring Loaded’ event.
Check out the trailer below:
Season 2. July 23. Kindness is making a comeback. #TedLasso
Catch up on Season 1, exclusively on Apple TV+ https://t.co/i2YaFnPLjZ pic.twitter.com/7KN3TMipJ9
— Apple TV (@AppleTV) April 20, 2021
The series follows optimistic American football coach Ted Lasso (Jason Sudeikis) as he leads the AFC Richmond soccer team in England. In the second season, Ted tries to get the team through a rough patch as Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham), the owner of the team, starts seeing someone and Roy (Brett Goldstein), an ageing soccer player, and Keeley (Juno Temple) navigate their own relationship.
The first season ofÂ Ted LassoÂ premiered on Apple TV+ last August and garnered very positive reviews and a Golden Globe award for Sudeikis’ performance as the titular coach.
In addition to the upcoming second season, Apple has renewedÂ Ted LassoÂ for a third season.
Image credit: Apple
