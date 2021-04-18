PREVIOUS|
Here are the Samsung Galaxy Z Tab and S21 FE leaks from last week

This week we’re taking a look at smartphone leaks that occurred from April 10th to April 16th

Apr 18, 2021

Images, renders and videos of upcoming smartphones continuously leak. All of these leaks can be difficult to follow, so we’ve compiled a list of the past week’s hottest rumours.

This past week from April 10th to April 16th, we covered a few important Samsung leaks.

Samsung

Samsung is reportedly looking to launch a tri-folding tablet. The device is rumoured to release in the first quarter of 2022 and could be called the Galaxy Z Tab.

This tablet could also be teased during the rumoured Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 launch later this year.

The glass on the rumoured Galaxy Z Tab is tipped to be thinner than the current generation of ultra-thin glass (UTG). The tablet is also rumoured to features a Bluetooth-enabled hybrid S Pen.

This past week there was also a big Samsung Galaxy S21 FE leak.

The smartphone is expected to feature a 6.4-inch flat display, a single punch-hole selfie camera on the front and a triple camera setup at the back. It’s also expected to launch in at least five colour variants.

The phone is also rumoured to be 4mm taller and 3.3mm wider than Samsung’s Galaxy S21.

