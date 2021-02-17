S-Connect to produce hinges for Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3

Samsung’s hinge supplier, S-Connect, has announced that it will supply hinges for the Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3, the rumoured names of Samsung’s next two foldable smartphones.
S-Connect already worked with Samsung on the Z Fold 2 and the Z Flip 5G. The parts supplier says that it received word that it will be producing the hinges for Samsung’s upcoming foldables at the end of last year. Rumours point to Samsung’s next foldable smartphones launching in July or August 2021.
“The global foldable phone market is expected to scale to 5.5 million units this year, and the proportion of foldable phone mass production is expected to increase due to the reorganization of the customer’s smartphone lineup,” said S-Connect in a statement to ZDNet Korea, which first reported the news.
It’s worth noting that S-Connect suffered an operating loss of 27.8 billion SKW (about $31.9 million CAD) last year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic’s adverse effects on the smartphone market.
Samsung reportedly has plans to release four foldable smartphones in 2021, including two Z Fold 3 variants and two versions of the Z Flip 2. Additionally, the Z Fold 3 will come with its own S-Pen, according to recent leaks.
Source: ZDNet
