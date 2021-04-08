PREVIOUS|
EB Games Canadaâ€™s big â€˜Unlock The Funâ€™ sale offers up to 65 percent off

The promotion runs from April 9th to 18th

Apr 8, 2021

5:11 PM EDT

EB Games Canada has unveiled a major promotion called â€˜Unlock The Fun’ sale, offering up to 65 percent off various games and other products.

The promotion runs from April 9th to 18th. Below are some of the most notable deals:

The full list of â€˜Unlock The Funâ€™ offers can be found here.

Itâ€™s important to note that EB Games Canadaâ€™s website displayed some customersâ€™ personal information earlier this year during a recent PlayStation 5 restock. Since then, the company has not responded to requests for comment or publicly addressed the matter.

Source: EBGames

