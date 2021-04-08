EB Games Canadaâ€™s big â€˜Unlock The Funâ€™ sale offers up to 65 percent off

EB Games Canada has unveiled a major promotion called â€˜Unlock The Fun’ sale, offering up to 65 percent off various games and other products.
The promotion runs from April 9th to 18th. Below are some of the most notable deals:
- Ghost of Tsushima (PS4): Now $49.99, was $79.99
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate (Xbox One): Now $49.99, was $69.99 (Also on sale for PS4)
- The Witcher: Wild Hunt Complete Edition (PS4 and Xbox One): Now $24.99, was $49.99
- FIFA 21 (Nintendo Switch): Now $29.99, was $64.99
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (PS4 and Xbox One): Now $34.99, was $54.99
- Biogenik Mobile Phone UV Sanitizer Box: Now $39.99, was $49.99
- Deadpool Funko pops: Starting at $14.99
- Marvel Luchador Funko pops: Starting at $9.99
The full list of â€˜Unlock The Funâ€™ offers can be found here.
Itâ€™s important to note that EB Games Canadaâ€™s website displayed some customersâ€™ personal information earlier this year during a recent PlayStation 5 restock. Since then, the company has not responded to requests for comment or publicly addressed the matter.
Source: EBGames
