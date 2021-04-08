Facebook and Instagram are down [Update: They’re back]

Update 08/04/2021 6pm ET: Shortly after 6pm Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp came back online for more users.
Both Facebook and Instagram are down as of 5:46pm ET.
The outage seems to have started appearing at roughly 5:30pm ET, and while I’ve been able to access Facebook once via the web since then, the social network quickly went down again. Facebook’s mobile apps, desktop and web platforms seem to be down.
Outage tracking service DownDetector indicates a significant spike in Facebook and Instagram outage reports starting at roughly 5pm. Some reports also indicate that WhatsApp, Facebook’s messaging service, is also down.
It’s unclear what the cause of Facebook’s latest outage is. The last time the media giant’s several platforms went down was on March 19th.
This story will be updated when more information is available.
