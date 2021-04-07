Google goes virtual for I/O 2021, event takes place May 18 to 20

Google will host a virtual I/O conference this year, and it’ll be free to attend.
The search giant announced plans to host the conference Wednesday and shared a puzzle related to when I/O will take place — Google often teases its developer conferences with puzzles. 9to5Google solved the puzzle and reports that I/O 2021 will take place from May 18th to 20th.
The conference will include keynote presentations for both consumers and developers focused on “company and product news.” There will also be technical sessions for people to learn how to adopt new technologies. Google will make the full event lineup available later in April.
I/O 2021 will also have workshops, Ask Me Anything (AMA) sessions, meetups, ‘interactive sandboxes,’ code labs and more. Registration for the event is open now.
Google I/O will likely include some updates about upcoming upgrades to the Android operating system — like Android 12, which is currently in development — as well as to Chrome, Chrome OS, Google Assistant and more. Considering past I/O events saw hardware launches, such as the Pixel 3a line and the Nest Hub Max, we could see some announcements at this year’s virtual event. Perhaps the rumoured Pixel 5a will make an appearance.
Google cancelled I/O in 2020 due to COVID-19 while other big tech companies, like Apple and Microsoft, forged on with virtual events.
Source: Google Via: 9to5Google
