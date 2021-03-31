PREVIOUS|
Google Meet extends unlimited video calls for free accounts until June

The time limit will now go into effect on June 30th

Google has announced that itâ€™s extending â€˜unlimitedâ€™ video calls on Meet for free accounts once again until June 30th.

The tech giant originally planned to introduce a 60 minute limit on video calls placed by free accounts at the end of March. This is the second time Google has pushed back this deadline, as it was originally scheduled to go into effect in September.

Until June 30th, users on the free version of the service will be able to host calls for up to 24 hours, which Google refers to as unlimited.

Google hasnâ€™t given a clear reason as to why itâ€™s extending the deadline once again, but itâ€™s likely to allow friends and family to continue to stay in touch amid the pandemic.

