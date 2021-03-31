Here are the changes to Canadian carrier rate plans this week [March 31 – April 6]

With over 13 wireless carriers in Canada, it can be difficult to keep track of the latest promotions and cell phone rate plan changes.Â
MobileSyrup will compile the latest weekly rate plan deals every week. You can also check out our guide on plans across Canada to find the right plan for you.Â You can compare from 47,842 options and 13 carriers in Canada to find the best option.
It’s worth noting that rate plans are always subject to change and that we’ll do our best to keep this list updated as accurately as possible.
Canadian carrier rate plan changes this week
Notable price changes:
On going deals:
- Various monthly phone credits on select smartphones with SmartPay or SmartPay + Device Return Option
- One year of Apple TV+ included when buying an Apple iPhone (except for iPhone Xs Max)
- 3 months FREE of YouTube Premium, Google Play Pass and 100GB Google One Storage with the Google Pixel 4a
- Online Only: $100 bill credit with any smartphone purchase on an eligible 2-year plan for new activations or upgrades or BYO ($45 waived connection fee + $55 bill credit)
- 3 months FREE of YouTube Premium, Stadia Pro, Google Play Pass and 100 GB Google One storage with the Google Pixel 5 and 4a 5G
- Promo on Unlimited 25GB + 6 months of Crave for $70/mo. with new activations and upgrades only; the Canada-US version is $90/mo. (MB/SK/QC region)
- $50 Promo plan with 10GB data OR $55 Promo plan with 15GB data (QC)
- 6 months of Crave subscription included for new phone activation or upgrade with Bell SmartPay on the 20GB+ Connect Everything and 25GB+ Unlimited Plans(all regions)
- Unlimited and Connect Everything share plans are $10-$15/mo. cheaper in MB, QC & SK compared to main regions
- $15 off all additional lines on a Connect Everything Share plan or Unlimited Data Plan (all regions)
- Up to $700 trade-in credit with any smartphone purchase or min. $100 trade-in credit with eligible phone trade-in and purchase of a new one
- 100MB bonus data on $30 Prepaid plans or 500MB bonus data on $35+ Prepaid plans with allowance or auto-allowance top-up
- Promo on Unlimited 30 for $80 with new activations and upgrades only; the Canada-US version is $100/mo. (main regions)
- Get AirPods by activating any iPhone 12 on 5G network
Notable price changes:
- Dropped pricing on Samsung Galaxy s21 5g
- Dropped pricing on Apple iPhone se and iPhone sx on retail
- Add Apple iPhone 11 on retail
- Add Samsung Galaxy Note20 on retail and data talk and text plan
- Increased pricing on Samsung Galaxy Note10+ with Fido Payment program
On going deals:
- Various monthly phone credits on select smartphones with 24-mo. Fido Payment Program and Talk, Text and Data plan
- Save $145 via $100 bill credit + $45 waived connection fee with select phones activation online on $45+ Data, Talk & Text plans with the Fido Payment Program
- Promo on $25 Talk and Text plan (all regions)
- 5GB bonus data on the $45 plan 6GB bonus data on the $50 & $60 plans, 7GB bonus data on the $55 plan, or 8GB bonus data on $65-$70 plans with new activations and upgrades only (main regions + MB/SK)
- 2GB bonus data on the $45 & $55 Data, Talk and Text plans with new activations and upgrades only (QC only)
- 3GB bonus data on $50 plan with new activations/upgrades (QC).
- $50 referral credit each when referring a friend after they activate (normally $25)
- Get 10 GB of data for $50 plus a monthly boost of 5 hours of unlimited data at no extra cost (normally 4 GB)
- $300 Bill Credit on LG Velvet 5G when you activate on $45+ Data Talk and Text plan
Notable price changes:
New deals:
- Get Motorola Buds as a gift, when you buy a motorola one 5G ace
- For a limited time, transfer your current phone number to Videotron get a $110 credit
- Take advantage of monthly discount with multiline $5 to $15 per line each month (depends of number of lines)
On going deals:
- $45 Basic Plan now includes 3GB data (was 2GB)
- $5 to $75 discount when you BYO phone on select Videotron plans
- Up to $500 trade-in credit on any smartphone purchase
- Free 1-year subscription on QUB musique with All-Inclusive plans
- Club illico mobile included on All-Inclusive Mobile plans
- Get 10 GB bonus per year in Canada with Basic 3GB or 10 GB Mobile BYOD plan
- Get 100 GB bonus per year in Canada with All inculuse plansÂ
Notable price changes:
- Dropped pricing on Samsung Galaxy s21 5g and Google Pixel 5
- Add Motorola One 5G ACE
- Add Motorola RAZR on various plans
On going deals:
- $100 VISA gift card on Google Pixel 4a 5G when you purchase online on the Tab
- Updated the Pricing and Data on Tab Plans; BYOP and Tab plans now have the same pricing/data included
- $100 VISA gift card on LG K41s and LG K61 when you purchase online on the Tab
- $200 VISA gift card on LG Velvet 5G when you purchase online on the Tab
- $300 VISA gift card on the TCL 10 Pro available only with new customers online on the Tab
- Save $145 via $100 bill credit + $45 waived connection fee with new phone activation online with the Tab
- Promo on $25 Plan with PPU Data and Unlimited Minutes both on BYO and Tab Basic
- 3GB Bonus Data on $45 plan OR 5GB Bonus Data $50-$60 plans (Main Regions + MB/SK)
- 6GB Data Bonus on $70 plans (Main Regions) OR 6GB Data Bonus on $65 plans with BYO/Tab (MB/SK)
- 2GB Bonus Data on $45-$55 plans OR 3GB Bonus Data on $65 plan (QC)
- $25 referral credit for both when referring a friend after they join on a postpaid plan
- Bonus 500 MB data per month with Automatic Top-Up on the $30+ talk, text & data prepaid plans â€“ both Canada-wide and Province-wide calling plans (all regions)
- Bonus 250 MB data per month with Automatic Top-Up on the $25 prepaid plan with PW Calling (or on $30 prepaid plan with CW Calling)
- $10 referral credit for both when referring a friend after they join on a prepaid plan
Notable price changes:
- Increased pricing on Motorola G fast and G stylus
- Increased pricing on Apple iPhone 11, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12pro ,and iPhone 12 pro max
- Increased pricing on Samsung Galaxy Note20 ultra, Galaxy s20, Galaxy s20 fe 5g, Galaxy s20 ultra, Galaxy s21 5g, Galaxy s21 ultra 5g, Galaxy z-flip 5g
- Drop pricing on Google Pixel 4a
New deals:
- For a limited time, save 20% on select Apple AirPods and selected Apple watch
On going deals:
- Updated Offer: Promo on Infinite Plan 30GB (15GB + 15GB Data Bonus) for $80 (main regions)
- Updated Offer: Promo on Infinite Plan 35GB + 6 months of Apple Music for $85/mo. (main regions)
- Promo on Infinite Plan 50GB for $100 (main regions) â€“ was $125
- Promo on Infinite Plan 50GB for $85 (MB/SK/QC) â€“ was $110
- One year FREE of Apple TV+ when buying an Apple iPhone from the 11 series, 12 series and iPhone SE
- 3 months FREE of Google One cloud storage on select Android phones and all Apple iPhones
- $100 bill credit ($45 waived connection fee + $55 bill credit) on any new phone purchase with financing on a Rogers Infinite plan
- Various monthly phone credits on select smartphones with Financing or Financing with Upfront Edge
- 6 months of Apple Music on the 25GB+ Infinite Plans
- Promo on Infinite Plan 25GB + 6 months of Apple Music for $70/mo. (MB/SK/QC)
- $40, $50 and $55 Promo Plan with 4GB, 10GB and 15GB non-shareable data (QC)
- $15 off all additional lines on an Infinite plan (all regions)
- $15/mo. off on all Infinite plans in MB, QC & SK compared to other regions
- $50 referral credit for both after they activate
Notable price changes:
- Dropped pricing of $5 on various plans (MB/SK/QC)
- Dropped pricing on $25 Voice Talk and Text plan (was $35)
- Increased pricing on Samsung Galaxy s21 5g (256gb)
- Add Motorola One 5G ACE
- Dropped pricing on Samsung Galaxy s21 5g (128gb)
- Update : Promo on Peace of Mind Connect Plus with 30GB for $85 (was before $90); the Can-US version is $105 (was before $110) (main regions)
- Price Update : Promo on Peace of Mind Connect Plus with 25GB for $70; the Can-US version is $90 (MB/SK/QC)
New deals:
- Get moto buds with the motorola one 5G ace
- Save up to $215 with a Certified Preâ€‘owned phone
- $55 Non-share 15GB Promo plan (QC)
On going deals:
- Promo on Peace of Mind with 30GB for $80/mo; the Can-US version is $100/mo. (main regions)
- Promo on Peace of Mind Connect Ultra with 50GB for $100 (all regions) â€“ was $125 or $115
- Bonus LG TONE Free earbuds on the LG Velvet 5G with 2-year term EasyPay
- Bonus Phone Soap 3 on the TCL 10 Pro with 2-year term EasyPay
- Updated Offer: Bonus Motorola 360 Smartwatch on the Motorola razr with 2-year term EasyPay
- $100 bill credit on online Mobility orders ($45 waived connection fee + $55 bill credit)
- 3 months FREE of Google One storage and Youtube Premium with the Google Pixel 4a 5G
- One year of Apple TV+ included when buying an Apple iPhone
- $50 Non-share 10GB Promo plan (QC)
- $10 to $15/mo. off on Peace of Mind, Peace of Mind Connect and Simple Share plans in MB, QC & SK compared to main regions
- Family savings: $7.50 â€“ $15 off all lines on Peace of Mind and Simple Share Family plans (all regions)
- Up to $990 trade-in credit with select smartphone purchase
- $50 referral credit for both after they activate on a postpaid plan (all regions)
- 100MB Bonus Data with Auto Top-Up on $30 Prepaid plan or 500MB Bonus Data on $35+ Prepaid plans with Auto Top-up
- Promo on Peace of Mind Connect Ultra with 50GB for $85 (was $100); the Can-US version is $105 (was $120) (MB/SK/QC)
New deals:
- $1 Loyalty Pays every 30 days after the first years. $2 after the second year
On going deals:
- $5 Discount Promo on all Canada-wide plans
- 500MB bonus with Autopay on all Talk, Text & Data plans except $15 plan which comes with 250MB bonus (all regions)
- $2 off every month with AutoPay Reward
- FREE SIM card when buying Certified Pre-Owned phones
- $1 off every 30 days for every friend you referred as long as they stay active and a one time $10 credit for your friend
- Flash Sale! Get 1 month of free service with new activations on all plans + 50% off SIM cards when you order it online (until March 31)
Ongoing deals
- 500MB bonus with Autopay on all plans except $15 plan which comes with 250MB bonus
- Flash Sale! 1 monthâ€™s fee in credit with new activations on all plans (until March 31 only)
Notable price changes:
On going deals:
- $300 bill credit on TCL 10 Pro when you purchase phone online with Sweet Pay
- $200 bill credit on LGK61, LGK41s and LG Velvet 5G when you purchase online with Sweetpay
- $145 Savings ($45 waived connection fee + $100 bill credit) on new smartphone activations online on $45+ plans with Sweet Pay (all regions)
- 3 months FREE of YouTube Premium, Google Play Pass and Google One with the Google Pixel 4a
- Promo on $25 Plan with PPU Data and Unlimited Minutes (all regions)
- 4GB Data Bonus on $45+ plans (all regions except QC)
- 3GB Data Bonus on $50 plan for new activations and upgrades only (QC)
- 2GB Data Bonus on $45 and $55 plans for new activations and upgrades only (QC)
- 500MB Bonus Data on the $28+ Prepaid plans OR 250MB on the $25 Prepaid Plan OR 100MB Bonus Data on the $15 PPU Min. Prepaid Plan with AutoPay option
- $5 credit for 6 months on $30 Canada-wide calling Prepaid plans
- Minimum of $50 off a new device when you trade in your old one
- $100 bill credit on Pixel 4a (5G) when you purchase online with Sweetpay
New deals:
- $240 Service Credit when you BYOP on $35+ plans (24 month select plans)
- Save up to $15/mo. for 24 months for each new line added (limited time offer)
On going deals:
- $130 savings with new phone activations or upgrades online on $45+/mo. MyTab plans ($100 bill credits + waived $30 connection fee)
- One year of Apple TV+ included when buying an Apple iPhone (except iPhone 12 series)
- 50% off Galaxy Buds+ or Buds Live with select Samsung Galaxy devices (not added on WO)
- Update: 4GB Bonus data on $35 Freedom Plan or 8GB Bonus data on $40 + Freedom Plans
- 7GB Bonus data on $65 plan and 15GB 5GB Bonus data on $75 plan
- 5GB Bonus data on all Big Gig Unlimited plans and Canada-US plans (except for $65 and $75 plans)
- $5/mo. digital discount on all plans
- $25 credit for both when referring a friend
- Prepaid Freedom Talk + Text â€“ 12 Month plan for $99/year
- $10/mo. off $39 prepaid plans with digital discount instead of $5/mo. off
- 1GB bonus data on the 2GB prepaid plan
New deals:
- Activate your Apple Watch with Smart Data 3 and get your first 3 months free ($30 value)
- Purchase a new iPhone and Apple Watch to save $200.
On going deals:
- $400 Bonus credit on Samsung Galaxy S21 series with you trade-in your device (min. $1 value)
- $100 device or bill discount + $10/mo. bill credit for 12 months with new smartphone activations on a 2-year voice & data contract for new and existing customers
- $20/mo off for customers who switch, bring their own device to Sasktel or buy a phone full retail price and sign up to a voice and data plan
- $10/mo. bonus credit for 12 months on BYOD or purchasing phone full retail price with new and existing customers
- $20 noSTRINGS Prepaid bonus with auto top-up set up
- In-store only: Save extra $300 when you trade-in your device and purchase a new phone on a 2-year voice and data plan
- In-store only: Customers who bring their Google Pixel 3 or 3 XL get $600 off via 24 monthly bill credits of $25 when activating a new line (not added on WO)
Notable price changes:
On going deals:
- Update limited time offer $50 credit offer each when referring someone (normally $25)
- Various phone discounts on select smartphones with Full Retail Price
- One year of Apple TV+ included when buying an Apple iPhone (except for iPhone Xs Max)
Ongoing deals
- $500 mobile credit on most Apple iPhones, Google Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5, LG Velvet 5G and select Samsung Galaxy smartphones for customers who switch to any Fibre+ Max/Gig Internet and Unlimited Mobile with 25GB Fast LTE â€“ some smartphone deals are offered in-stores only
- Promo on Shaw Fibre+ Gig Internet and Shaw Fibre + Max & Essentials Internet customers with $15/mo credit on the $15 By The Gig Plan and $40 off on the $85 Unlimited and $95 Unlimited + US & Mexico plan or $60 off on the Shaw Fibre+ Gig Internet customers with auto pay required on all plans
On going deals:
- 3GB Bonus Data for 3 months on the $35 Smartphone plan or 5GB Bonus Data for 3 months on the $45 Smartphone plan, for new activations only
- $20 off on MaxWest Nitro 5P or $25 off on MaxWest Nitro4X with $50 or $100 top up voucher + FREE SIM
- $25 Account Bonus with the purchase of $100 top up voucher + FREE SIM
Ongoing deals
- Additional 50 Canada-wide minutes on $10 plan, 100MB Bonus Data on $15 plan or 1GB Bonus Data on $25+ plans with Auto Allowance
- 2GB Bonus data per month for 6 months on the $25+ plans (and an additional 1 GB of data with Auto-Allowance2)
- 20,000 PC Optimum points with new PC Mobile SIM card activation
New deals:
- Limited offer: get one month of free service Plus, get 50% off your SIM Card when you buy it online.
On going deals:
- $35 Promo Unlimited Canada-Wide Calling Plan with 1GB + 1GB Bonus + extra 500MB with AutoPay
- 500MB bonus with Autopay on $25+ plans ($22+ plans for QC) or 250MB bonus on $15 plans
- $25 bonus credits when you refer a friend to activate a line with Lucky Mobile- until March 31
Comments