iPhone 13 Pro Max reportedly features better camera than other 2021 iPhones

Though this isn’t even remotely surprising, a new report from often-reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo states that the iPhone 13 Pro Max will feature the best camera in the tech giant’s 2021 smartphone lineup.
As first reported by 9to5Mac, Kuo’s supply chain report states that the iPhone 13 Pro Max’s wide-angle camera will feature a slightly wider f/1.5 aperture than the iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro. The rest of the iPhone 13 lineup will feature an f/1.6 aperture, the same aperture as the iPhone 12 series.
In theory, the bigger aperture should make the wide-angle camera perform better under low-light conditions and will allow the lens to feature shallower depth-of-field. That said, the difference between f/1.5 and f/1.6 isn’t significant, so the improvements will likely be negligible.
In the past, Kuo has said that the main wide-angle will likely be very similar to the iPhone 12 series’. That said, he’s also mentioned other improvements are coming to the ultra-wide shooter in both the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max, including the addition of auto-focus, which should help with closer wide-angle shots, and a jump from a five-element lens to six.
Kuo says that similar to the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro, this should reduce the distortion visible in ultra wide-angle shots.
Apple is expected to reveal its iPhone 13 series in October. It’s likely that as the smartphone lineup’s release draws closer, more information about the iPhone 13 series will be revealed.
Comments