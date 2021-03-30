Rumoured OnePlus Nord SE is reportedly cancelled

A new report indicates that OnePlus Nord SE is being cancelled.
This news comes from Max Jambor, who was the original leaker of the device. Jambor says he’s unclear why the phone is no longer coming to market, but he has shared an illustration of what the phone’s packaging would have looked like. The packaging was allegedly made by the designer, Joshua Vides, and the illustration was discovered by Albacore.
An OnePlus Nord successor is still on the way, however. According to Jambor, the handset will launch within the next five months by September.
A previous report indicates the follow-up to the OnePlus Nord will sport a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor based on a 6nm chip. This chip is reportedly more powerful than the Snapdragon 765G chipset on the original Nord.
OnePlus recently launched the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro in Canada.
Source: Max Jambor (Voice)Â
