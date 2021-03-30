PREVIOUS
Deals

12-months of Xbox Live Gold on sale for $47

If you've been waiting to renew your subscription, now is a great time to do so

Mar 30, 2021

3:03 PM EDT

0 comments

Xbox Series X

If you’re looking to renew your Xbox Live Gold subscription or purchase the service for the first time, online game code selling platform G2A is currently offering 12-months of the platform for $47.49.

This is 32 percent off Xbox Live Gold’s regular price of $69.99.

While Game Pass Ultimate is arguably a better deal than Xbox Live Gold given it gives subscribers access to hundreds of games and includes Xbox Live Gold, it’s more expensive and costs $16.99 per month.

According to RedFlagDeals user ‘MrDouf,’ the digital code is valid in the Canadian Xbox Store.

Source: RedFlagDeals (MrDouf)

