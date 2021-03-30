12-months of Xbox Live Gold on sale for $47

If you’re looking to renew your Xbox Live Gold subscription or purchase the service for the first time, online game code selling platform G2A is currently offering 12-months of the platform for $47.49.
This is 32 percent off Xbox Live Gold’s regular price of $69.99.
While Game Pass Ultimate is arguably a better deal than Xbox Live Gold given it gives subscribers access to hundreds of games and includes Xbox Live Gold, it’s more expensive and costs $16.99 per month.
According to RedFlagDeals user ‘MrDouf,’ the digital code is valid in the Canadian Xbox Store.
Source: RedFlagDeals (MrDouf)
